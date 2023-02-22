Temple College is holding a special event Friday to show area high school students what the school is all about.
The inaugural Leopard Preview Day will start at 9 a.m. and run until about 2 p.m., and will include open houses and class registration events to introduce students to TC’s many offerings.
“Our goals with Leopard Preview Day and all of our recruitment events are two-fold,” said Eric Eckert, TC’s executive director of strategic communications and outreach. “We want to showcase the many great programs we have here at Temple College, and — most important — we want to inspire students to take the next steps in their higher education journey, wherever that leads.”
During the event, high schoolers from throughout Central Texas will meet with college faculty and staff to learn about degree and certificate programs in health care, fine arts, technology engineering, science, math, liberal arts, public service and business.
“It’s also a time for students to ask questions and learn about higher education, financial aid, scholarships and careers,” Eckert said. “Many students believe that college is unattainable from a financial standpoint. During Leopard Preview Day, students will learn about financial aid, grant and scholarship opportunities, and they will hear how community colleges work to make college affordable and attainable for everyone.”
Following their time learning about the academic programs, students will have the opportunity to network with faculty and staff during lunch.
“We’re excited about launching this new event,” Eckert said. “We’re hoping that high school students come to campus, spend a few hours with us, have all of their questions answered and walk away with a plan to keep pursuing their education and career goals.”
Students can register and learn more about Leopard Preview Day at preview.templejc.edu.