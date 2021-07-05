Two public hearings are scheduled on the city of Temple’s proposed $216 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
The Temple City Council will hold the first hearing on the budget and proposed tax rate at 5 p.m. July 15 during its regular meeting. The Council will hold a second public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13 before voting to adopt the budget.
The two meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
The $216,451,423 proposed budget for the city of Temple for fiscal year 2022 calls for adding police and other positions to deal with continued growth. The proposed budget is subject to adjustments and approval from the City Council.
The previous fiscal year, facing the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s proposed budget was $169.4 million — spending about $26 million less than the previous year with plans to cut back on projects and the expansion of some city services. The city adopted a budget of $174,611,505 for fiscal year 2021.
“The focus of the FY 2022 proposed budget is on enhancing our service levels while responding to the growth of our community, and doing so in a way that maintains the financial health of the city,” the proposal says.
The proposed budget is based on an estimated property tax rate of 64.25 cents per $100 valuation, a one-cent decrease over the fiscal year 2021 tax rate.
The proposal notes that the top area of revenue for city coffers is sales taxes, which would account for about 31 percent of revenue compared to about 21 percent for property taxes.
Asked about sales taxes during the COVID-19 crisis last year, City Manager Brynn Myers told the Telegram, “We did incredibly well through the pandemic,” noting that city staff budgeted extremely conservatively and “thankfully we were wrong in a good way” in that sales tax revenues didn’t suffer as much. There were a couple of months in the onset where there were slight dips, Myers said, but then they saw actual growth.
Among the larger growth areas proposed is the bolstering of public safety.
“Protecting our public safety is a top priority for the city of Temple in providing a community where businesses can thrive and residents want to call home,” Myers said in the proposal.
Currently, the city is having a tough time recruiting police officers, in part because of a difficulty nationally and in part because other area cities offer higher salaries, Myers said. Entry-level pay for Temple is $45,000, with nearby cities paying in the $50,000 to $60,000 range, she said.
Temple Police has about 15 to 20 vacancies, she said.
The budget financial plan recommends adding a total of 33 sworn police officer positions and five civilian positions over the next seven years.
Temple officials also plan on expanding the number of patrol districts in the city from eight to 10 to deal with growth over the next three years, hoping to add 15 officers and four sergeants, along with going from 8- to 10-hour shifts to allow for doubling up on patrols during peak periods.
The proposal asks the Council to consider having fire department districts for east and west of Interstate 35, with extra units assigned to some of the outlying fire stations to have better response times in case of multiple events.
The budget includes a more robust pavement management program to maintain roadways.
“The city’s diverse economy, strong and innovative leadership, and our city’s sound financial management practices have helped us keep the city financially strong through a worldwide pandemic and historic winter storm,” Myers said in a news release.
PROPOSED BUDGET
To view the proposed 2021-22 city of Temple budget online, visit https://bit.ly/2UdVfbX.