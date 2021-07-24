The city of Temple held Imagine TMED, a family-friendly event, Saturday on the Temple College campus, with the purpose of getting feedback from area residents on how to improve the Temple Medical and Educational District.
Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development for the city, said TMED is one of Temple’s 18 neighborhood districts. It includes the general area of Temple College, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center. In each district, Glover said, the city looks at improving streets, lighting and security. It also evaluates such neighborhood services as restaurants and grocery stores.
This district improvement project has been going on for two years, she said.
“We’re trying to start one district per quarter,” she said.
Neighborhood improvements the city has identified are listed on its website, she said. In the Ferguson Park neighborhood, for instance, the expansions of Avenue C and Avenue D have been started as a result of the program, she said.
“It’s based on the city bud-get,” she said. “We make improvements as we’re able to pay for them.”
At the entrance to the Saturday event, city employees gave out an extensive neighborhood planning survey. It asks the resident to list the biggest strength and the biggest weakness of the area. It also calls for rating the value of increased police patrols and improved crosswalks.
The survey addresses code compliance, future housing needs, modes of transportation, key destinations and other issues.
Temple Police had a display near the entrance to the parking lot, consisting of a patrol cruiser and a 1927 4-door Auburn. Sgt. Chris Miceli, head of the Community Oriented Policing Services unit, said the police mascot, a horse named Officer Blue, would be out later. Blue is owned by Melinda Mersch, an employee of Temple Police Department.
Miceli said the COPS unit attends many community events.
“It becomes a way for the folks to see us outside of normal police business, as in traffic stops or when they are victims,” he said. “It’s just a pleasant way to talk to folks and get to know people.”
Nearby, Jennifer Ryder of Belton was set up with her business, High5 Hotdogs. She said she was the one who coordinated the hot dog eating contest at Yettie Polk Park after the Fourth of July parade.
She started about two years ago and does private events, community events and block parties. She has a permanent lunch location on the old H-E-B parking lot at Main Street and Sixth Street.
Her newest menu item is the Nut Job, she said. It’s a hot dog bun with bacon jam, peanut butter spread, a banana and walnuts.
“The people who come out of Planet Fitness, that’s what they’re eating,” she said. “We’ve got your buns covered, that is my logo.”
Not too far away, B.J. Stone of Temple and her daughter, Stormi, talked to people about Fudge It, their new cottage industry.
“We sell spoonable fudge,” Stormi said. “It’s a traditional recipe that’s a soft-served version.”
They have 22 flavors, including Crantastic, Fudge Nuts and Unicorn Poo (marketed for the children). It is decorated with marshmallows and seems to be their favorite recipe so far, she said.