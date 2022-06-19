One of the biggest lessons hovering over annual Juneteenth observances surrounding June 19 is that “public” doesn’t mean everyone and “freedom” comes in a matter of degrees.
Originally commonly called “Emancipation Day,” Juneteenth has its roots during the Civil War, when President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, signed the Emancipation Proclamation, outlawing slavery in the United States and freeing over 500,000 enslaved black Americans — at least on paper.
News was slow to reach Texas, then on the outskirts of the U.S. frontier and on the Confederacy’s fringes. Finally, on June 19, 1865, after the Confederacy’s surrender, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston to proclaim the freedom of all 250,000 slaves in the Lone Star State.
Thus, the 1905 Juneteenth parade in downtown Temple was filled with irony.
Institutions considered open to all were once accessible to a few. Even though the Temple Times touted Temple’s Carnegie Library as “a palace for the public” when it opened in 1904, “public” meant “whites only.”
The Temple Times announced the 1905 Juneteenth theme throughout the day was “the progress of our race,” noting the educational and professional advancements blacks made since their emancipation four decades earlier.
Except to check out books from the public library.
The concept of a public library stretched back to Benjamin Franklin’s time, but few small towns could afford such a venture, especially upstart railroad towns on the Texas frontier.
Between 1890 and 1919, steel magnate Andrew Carnegie contributed $45 million to construct 1,689 public library buildings across the nation, including in Temple and Belton (1905). Even though many Carnegie gift edifices sported the title “free public library,” Carnegie made no racial restrictions, according to historians Shirley and Wayne Wiegand, authors of “The Desegregation of Public Libraries in the Jim Crow South” (LSU Press, 2018).
Few Carnegie libraries offered full privileges to blacks, with Pecos and El Paso being the two Texas exceptions. The Carnegie Foundation did endow 11 “colored” libraries; the 1913 Houston Gregory School Library was the only one gifted in Texas. Other Carnegie libraries in Texas provided separate reading rooms, usually in basements.
“The Texas Standard,” the official journal of the Colored Teachers’ State Association of Texas, published an impassioned plea in 1947 for a black-maintained library, giving specific examples of how public libraries helped quell racial tensions by providing reading lists and information to “emphasize tolerance towards Negroes, understand and sympathy for other groups, and information that refuted the idea of the existence of superior races.”
Nevertheless, Juneteenth paraded each year past public libraries closed to them.
Although few accounts exist about Bell County’s early Emancipation Day observances, some celebrations in the late 1860s and 1870s are described by former slaves through 1930s-era interviews. By the early 1900s, Temple’s Emancipation Day celebration evolved into a recognition of black Americans’ social progress.
Yet, Bell County’s black residents paid taxes to support libraries they could not enter for more than half of the 20th century.
The right to use a public library became more urgent after World War II. As an effort to placate the growing frustration over no access, Temple and Belton black high schools served as de facto public libraries.
While some Deep South libraries closed entirely rather than integrate, Bell County librarians tried to walk a political tightrope. Some libraries offered library cards to black patrons who could check out books but could not browse stacks or sit to read.
According to the 1997 Temple Library’s history by Alan C. Jones, a coalition of black citizens petitioned for library privileges in July 1936. “A committee appointed to investigate the matter reported sporadically over the next few meetings that a suitable site for a separate colored library could not be found,” Jones wrote. “No progress developed, and the matter was dropped.”
But the issue didn’t die.
“Black taxpayers requested a separate reading room in the Municipal Building (the then-location of the library) in 1950. Another desultory search for a library site for black citizens concluded that ‘space would be set aside in the new Colored School.’” (At the time, construction had begun on a new Dunbar High School building, thanks to a successful bond issue.)
Although what Jones called a “non-solution” placated patrons for a while, the issue rose again in 1959. A group of 75 Dunbar PTA members appeared before the library board and asked permission to borrow books from the library.
Finally, the board concluded that it had no authority to restrict use of the library, Jones said. “African American patrons, no longer restricted to reading library books in the hallway of the Municipal Building under the direct gaze of the librarian, could take books home for the first time. With this more enlightened policy, the Temple Public Library reached a plateau of equality,” Jones wrote.
Meanwhile, in Belton, retired Mary Hardin-Baylor College professor Laura Curtis McKenzie (1874-1953) beginning in 1950 carefully negotiated with school and library personnel to open space for a black-managed library. A school room converted to a makeshift school library was cleared of outdated schoolbooks. Volunteers gathered donations of shelves, chairs and books.
By November 1951, three black volunteers — Hannah A. Duncan (1907-2001), Anna Belle Harris Kidd (1884-1993) and Ollye Embree Graves (1894-1970) — met with Belton Library board members to improve the Harris School library and to make it available as — what the Belton Journal called — “a Negro city library.”
Belton Public Library director Lena Armstrong (1913-1999) provided training in recording, cataloguing and classifying books. Civic and service organizations contributed magazine subscriptions and books.
Volunteers opened the Harris library several afternoons weekly for adults and children.
By 1960s, attitudes changed — albeit slowly. Libraries, along with schools and other public institutions, opened its doors to all.
Still, struggles continue.
The freedoms proclaimed by Juneteenth are made more meaningful with the freedom to read, think and explore through the simple act of opening a book.