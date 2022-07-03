BELTON — The Cattle Crew Shootout at the Bell County Expo Center, which started with registration Friday and ended Sunday, drew 180 showmen and more than 410 steers, said Brandin Davis of Troy, shootout organizer.
On Saturday evening, the CCS honored one of its young showmen. Kutter Shed, 4, the son of Trent and Amber Shed of Moody, was severely injured in a farming accident April 13. At first he was unable to walk or take solid foods, Davis said, and had nine surgeries by June 3, with more planned.
“Kutter has been showing since he was 3 years old,” Davis said. “He’s now at home and is doing exceptionally well, by a pure miracle and the grace of God.
“So the Cattle Crew is selling card tickets for $20 each and all the proceeds will go to benefit that family,” she said.
“His daddy showed when he was growing up,” she said. “Kutter loves it and will be an avid showman when he grows up.”
The CCS is FFA and 4-H affiliated, Davis said, and has entrants from ages 3 to 18.
“We are probably one of the largest prospect shows in Texas,” she said.
Davis and her husband, Mitchell, and other board members started the CCS five years ago. It has three main classes: American breeds, British breeds and exotic breeds.
“This is probably one of the first times the calves have gotten out this year,” she said. “Some of the cattle that we have here today will end up winning at the Texas majors. This is a quality show.”
The CCS was started to help raise money for the Bell County steer exhibitors, she said, so supporters can purchase their animals at a higher price at the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show in February.
“And also we sell sponsorships, so we are able to give back to all the exhibitors not associated with Bell County,” she said. “We are also giving away a truck to all champions and reserve champions, who will be entered into a drawing for the truck.”
Although originated and produced in Bell County, the CCS draws people from all over the state, she said.
“We are developing kids that love agriculture and helping them get better at showing livestock, as well as getting their calves out and getting them trained,” she said.
On Saturday afternoon, Jayce Kraoskopf, 17, of the Pleasanton FFA was about to show three steers: two Brahmans and a Simbrah. Davis said he’s been coming to the show since it started.
“I feel good,” he said. “We’re ready to go.”
“I was raised in it,” he said of showing cattle. “This is probably one of the best shows in the summer to come to.”
Jayce will be a senior for the Pleasanton Eagles this fall and said he plans on playing all sports in college.
Maddox Hartmann, 17, of Falls City, who was showing a Simbrah steer and an all other colors steer, said he’s been showing cattle since the third grade.
“I just like the at-home work, raising them — see how they turn out,” he said.
He puts on a showmanship clinic at home, he said, “for the kids that come every summer.”
His advice to newcomers: “Do your work at home and have fun.”