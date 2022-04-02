For the past four years, seeing women in top leadership positions has become the norm in Temple.
Since 2018, when the city appointed its first woman city manager, all City Council-appointed positions in Temple have been held by women. This has remained true even as two of the five positions have seen turnover.
The city’s five Council-appointed positions include the city manager, city secretary, finance director, city attorney and municipal court judge.
Municipal Judge Kathleen Person, who joined the city in 2003 and was appointed in 2008, said she has seen a lot of change in Temple over the years.
“As a public servant, I think what I see happening a lot now is we have moved to a point where it is not unusual for girls to see women in positions that they would like to aspire to,” Person said. “And I think that is going to enrich our community over time.”
Person said she was the first woman to be appointed to her position, being one of only two women municipal judges in the county at the time.
The city’s other women in appointed positions include City Manager Brynn Myers, who joined the city in 2008 and was appointed to her current position in 2018, and Finance Director Traci Barnard, who was hired by the city in 1992 and appointed to her position in 2002. City Secretary Jana Lewellen, who previously worked at the city between 2011 and 2013, was appointed in 2020, with City Attorney Kath-ryn Davis appointed to her position in 2019.
Both Davis and Lewellen replaced women with their hirings, former City Attorney Kayla Landeros and former City Secretary Lacy Borgeson, respectively.
Lewellen, who was born and raised in Temple, said it has been great to be a part of a city where the leadership is all women and she can be an example to others.
“We sort of joke in our profession that nobody grows up and says that they want to be a city secretary or city manager,” Lewellen said. “So to really be an advocate for municipal government and talk about what we really do, and specifically show that women can do this, too, is just amazing. I try to speak about it as much as I can.”
Lewellen said Temple has a different atmosphere than other cities she has worked at, with employees and leadership working as a team.
Person and Lewellen said they regularly feel welcome to share their ideas with others, without having to worry about any intimidation.
Since her first day in the position, Lewellen said she has felt like she was a part of the team.
“There is a stigma that sort of comes along with my position because of the title, the city secretary,” Lewellen said. “And most people think that, for the most part, you are a secretary. I don’t feel that way in Temple at all, I am part of the team and am part of the executive management team. I don’t feel like just a secretary here at all.”
Women, Person said, do not shy away from public service, with many being accustomed to working with many different ideas as they develop.
Person said she thought it was important to continue having women in leadership roles, while shining a light on these accomplishments from time to time.
“If we don’t see examples of what we are trying to become, then we are forced to be pioneers,” Person said. “And it is wonderful to be one. But, at a certain point, it needs to become who we are, that there is diversity.”
Lewellen said she knows other people in the community have also noticed the difference in leadership, and appreciate the representation of women.
“It is a common thing that I hear from family and friends in Temple how amazing it is to have had women in this position and to continue having women in this position,” Lewellen said.