The other day, somebody asked, “I heard that Temple was called Tanglefoot before it was named Temple. Is this correct?”
The online Handbook of Texas, produced by the Texas State Historical Association, claims that “local residents called (Temple) Mud Town or Tanglefoot.” Even the venerable Texas Almanac lists alternate names for Temple as such.
Maybe so, maybe not.
According to some accounts, “tanglefoot” refers to the early preponderance of drunken railroaders who frequented the town’s saloons. It’s certainly true that the city rightfully earned its sullied reputation, but did the name “Tanglefoot” ever appear as a synonym for Temple?
In the 1800s, “tanglefoot” was a common nickname for everything from sloppy drunks to viny weeds to a popular brand of poisonous flypaper.
No contemporary account equates liberal libations with the town’s name.
Temple’s name (as well as the names of Rogers, Heidenheimer and Killeen — even Pettibone) came courtesy of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway to honor stockholders and employees. The railroad had decided early on to name one of its new cities at a major division point after its chief engineer, Bernard Moore Temple.
At first, the railroad proposed renaming Milano for engineer Temple — a proposal that upset Milam County locals. The railroad backed down.
The Santa Fe looked further north in Bell County to build a division point, roundhouse and shops along with establishing a new city. Temple was the logical name, because it would be major city on the line and had no name associated with it. Plus, it was considered a great honor to have the company name a city after you.
But not tanglefoot.
William Ealy Hall (1851-1948), later named Bell County sheriff and tax collector, claimed to have taken the first “legal” drink in Temple shortly after it was newly hatched. The important word was “legal.”
The 1923 edition of the Temple Daily Telegram includes a first-hand account from Hall himself. Texas law required bartenders to tally each drink sold with a bell punch. Tax collectors would check registers monthly to collect taxes on each drink sold.
Hall followed the rails to an open pasture where the town was being laid out in early 1881.
There he found “jolly Otto Burwitz (1836-1903) with the white apron on and business pretty good that day.” Burwitz’s saloon was Temple’s first business, first operating from a lean-to near Knob Creek on what is now South Sixth Street.
Armed with a bell punch, Hall threw down his money and told Burwitz, “Now, Otto, give me the first legal drink you have dispensed and ring that bell.”
The Telegram said Burwitz’s customers considered each ring of the bell punch “a vote for wetness in the land.” Burwitz was slow to admit how many untaxed, unrung beverages he dispensed.
That same 1923 Telegram edition is a celebration of Temple’s founding chockfull of historical anecdotes and historical vignettes of early businesses over the city’s past four decades.
Nowhere in that edition is the name “tanglefoot.”
In fact, in those early days, Temple’s nicknames appear to be “Queen City of the Prairie,” “Prairie Queen” and “Beardsville,” named for a popular early grocer.
That claim is bolstered by Lucy MacGregor (1877-1944), the Telegram’s Society editor compiled an early Temple history, which she presented in 1921 before the Woman’s Parliament, a women’s group devoted to social improvement and political action. She titled her talk, “Romance of the City of Temple” with all the quixotic descriptions she could conjure.”
But not “tanglefoot.”
The memoirs of Fort Worth newswoman and historian Cissy Stewart Lale (1924-2020) also helps add more grounding to the “tanglefoot” conundrum. Writing in the 1997 edition of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly, Lale recalled her mother, who moved with her family to Temple in 1887, regarded Temple’s soil as “blackland gumbo.”
“My mother recalled stepping off a wood sidewalk on her way to school. The mud sucked off not only her heavy galosh but her shoe as well,” Lale wrote.
Temple’s pioneers said mud was so bad that many people moved into town quickly left in disgust after 30 days. The corner of Main and Avenue A was one of the worst. Loaded wagons stalled remained in mud for weeks until the weather cleared when draymen pried them out of the hardened clay.
Temple’s streets were flat; sidewalks were narrow, slippery planks except for some stretches of downtown where enterprising merchants dumped white rock to tame the muck and mire.
By 1893-94, Temple had grown to about 4,000 inhabitants. While the railroads tried to lure new settlers and new businesses to town, Bell County suffered from incessant rains for months. Roads were treacherous for man and beast and downright impassable for any wheeled conveyance. Old-timers recalled that, during those years, the mud sucked horse-driven fire trucks deep into the mire while buildings burned.
Thus, “Tanglefoot” became common names for horses, especially race horses with lackluster track performances.
Another irritating issue for early Bell County residents was the proliferation of flying pests granted entrance through open windows and doors. “In our boyhood, a few sheets of Tanglefoot Flypaper, liberally dotted with trapped flies and scattered around counters, was the mark of a really sanitary merchandising establishment,” wrote Dallas Morning News columnist Paul Crume.
Tanglefoot Flypaper was liberally used among Temple’s early establishments, as evidenced by the Telegram’s advertisements. Flies, mosquitoes and other creepy crawlers were blamed for every human ailment, including typhoid, polio, malaria, dengue, acne and dandruff. Tanglefoot Flypaper was considered an effective, inexpensive deterrent.
Another wag told the Telegram how he once planted Tanglefoot Flypaper underneath a church pulpit to tangle the preacher’s feet during a Sunday sermon just as he was reading Proverbs 4:19: “The way of the wicked is as darkness: they know not at what they stumble.”
So, was “Tanglefoot” ever Temple’s first name?
Only when it rained or when the flies buzzed.