BELTON — Councilmen Guy O’Banion and David K. Leigh drew their proverbial line in the sand for the 2021 tax rate.
They want to see the rate — currently proposed to be 64 cents per $100 valuation — lowered to 63 cents because Belton’s proposed budget appears to be in better shape than expected. Setting the rate at the lower figure would be slightly below the no-new-revenue rate of 63.01 cents.
“I’ll tell you what’s not a ‘what-if’ — 63 cents is not going to take a lot more money out of people’s pockets that need every penny they (have) right now,” O’Banion said. “There’s no what-if to that. That’s a fact.”
Finance Director Mike Rodgers recently told the City Council general fund revenues for the next budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1, are projected to be $277,594 higher than what was laid out in the proposed budget last month.
Revenues were bumped up to nearly $15.3 million. Previously, Rodgers projected revenues to be around $15 million. The revised revenues are $358,762 higher than the 2020 budget.
That increase led O’Banion and Leigh to the same conclusion: Belton needs to further reduce the proposed tax rate of 64 cents.
“We could have our cake and eat it, too,” Leigh said, pointing out that Central Texas, for the most part, is weathering the COVID-19-pandemic-induced recession and is actually seeing some growth. “Personally, because of this revision, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do (for initiatives) and reach the no-new-revenue rate.”
O’Banion — who has been pushing for a lower tax rate this year because many residents’ pocketbooks have been hit hard by the pandemic — said he would not vote for a tax rate higher than 63 cents.
Average tax bills
At O’Banion’s preferred rate, a Belton resident whose home is worth $192,909, the average value of a home here, would pay $1,215 in city taxes. That would be a $47 increase over last year’s tax bill of $1,169 on a home with the previous average value of $177,118.
That higher bill is fueled by new construction coming onto Belton’s property tax rolls.
Under the proposed tax rate, the average taxpayer would pay $1,235 in property taxes — a $66 increase over their previous bill.
The city would have to levy a tax rate of 60.6 cents for the average taxpayer not to see a higher bill in 2021.
Some hesitation to lower rate
Mayor Marion Grayson, who will leave the Council in November, was hesitant about further decreasing the tax rate. She said the proposed rate would allow the city to pursue much needed initiatives, such as street maintenance or hiring additional police officers, while only minimally costing residents.
She said the City Council already proposed a lower rate. Leigh, though, pushed back on that, telling the mayor tax bills are going up despite a proposed lower tax rate.
“Well, technically. I’m just saying the rate is going down two pennies and appraisals have gone up — a lot of things have gone up,” Grayson said. “I personally think going down two cents and staying at 64 (is) being cautious and being conservative. Also, the difference between 63 (cents) and 64 (cents) is $19 (on the average residents’ property tax bill).”
O’Banion reiterated that Belton can lower its tax rate and still fund many of the programs it wants to add — a point he has said during recent meetings.
“We have a healthy fund balance, that’s a hard number. We’re going to stay at 64 (cents) and add more to that number and then spend it on these other items? I mean, that’s being irresponsible with taxpayers’ money when taxpayers are hurting,” O’Banion said.
He argued that the City Council could dip into its proposed ending fund balance of $16.9 million for 2021 — which is more than $9.6 million in excess of the legal minimum — to fund some projects.
“It’s not like we’re going negative in our fund balance,” Leigh said, noting next year’s fund balance starts at $14.7 million and increases to $16.9 million.
Grayson and Councilman Dan Kirkley — who said he wants to move forward with the 64-cent tax rate — told the Council they want to see how a lower rate would affect future budgets.
However, Leigh pointed out cities below 30,000 in population, such as Belton, have a way to generate an additional $500,000 in property tax revenue if they need to do so. In future years, the councilman said, the Council could adopt the de minimis rate to produce that revenue.
‘I’m concerned’
City Manager Sam Listi agreed with Leigh that the local economy has seen some improvements as residents shop more in Belton rather than travel to larger cities, such as Austin or Dallas.
Sales tax revenue in the 2021 budget has been increased to more than $3.8 million from the original proposed amount of $3.3 million because of better than expected collections.
“Because of restrictions on traveling, people are not getting very far out,” Listi said. “When and if that relaxes, will that sales tax revenue we’ve been seeing — those really strong totals over the past four months — continue? Or will there be a tendency to move out and reduce that?”
The city manager said a 64-cent tax rate gives the Council and city maximum flexibility in the budget. It allows them to fund additional street maintenance while also allowing the City Council to lower the tax rate, he said.
“We’re trying to give you maximum flexibility while trying to preserve that fund balance because of the unknown. Y’all made it a great point to be conscientious of the unknowns,” Listi said.
Listi expressed concern over a reduced tax rate.
“The challenge is to be confident in the commitment that we’re going to lower the tax … and do everything that’s been talked about,” he said. “We hope the revenue is there as suggested and we would certainly do everything we can to do that. I’m concerned about being able to meet that commitment completely as you enunciated.”
Council divided on rate
At least five of the seven Council members must agree to a tax rate to adopt it, according to state law.
“I’m looking at the numbers and … we’re still taking more and more in. Frankly, I think we’re still being very conservative so I’m going to land at 63 or 63.01 (cents),” Councilman Craig Pearson said.
Councilman John Holmes agreed with Pearson, Leigh and O’Banion, but added a caveat.
“I’m for lowering the rate,” Holmes said, explaining he is unsure of how much lower it should be.
Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter was in favor of going forward with the 64-cent rate, but said he was willing to split the difference at 63.5 cents.
At that rate, the average taxpayer would pay $1,225 next year — a $56 increase over their 2020 property taxes.
Belton has until Sept. 30 — the final day of the 2020 fiscal year — to adopt a tax rate.
As it stands now, it appears neither side has enough votes to adopt a tax rate.
State law states if a governmental body cannot agree or there are not enough votes to adopt a rate, the new tax rate would become either the previous year’s rate or the no-new-revenue rate — whichever is the lowest.
Belton’s 2020 tax rate is 65.98 cents while the no-new-revenue rate is 63.01 cents.
That means if the Belton Council cannot agree to a rate, next year’s rate would automatically become 63.01 cents.