Baylor Scott & White announced that it will expand its Virtual Health Pilot Program to Salado High — a program that was created in the fall to facilitate communication between parents, school nurses and physicians.
The Virtual Health Pilot Program, which is intended for “non-emergent” needs and requires parents to register their children, was previously implemented at Thomas Arnold Elementary and Salado Middle School.
Dr. Jamie Avila, Baylor Scott & White’s division director for outpatient pediatrics in Central Texas, told the Telegram how parent interest has grown as more students have returned to in-person instruction.
“I feel like parents didn’t realize that it’s an opportunity that they have, so a lot of what we want to do is get the word out,” she said. “Whenever a child comes to the school nurse to be evaluated … the school nurse can basically recommend a (virtual) doctor’s visit. It’s basically a big video conference call between all of us.”
Ailments that can be addressed during these virtual health visits include asthma, allergies, colds, coughs, fevers, head lice, pink eye, sore throats and stomachaches, according to Baylor Scott & White.
Avila — who said Baylor Scott & White is looking to bring the pilot program to the Temple and Killeen independent school districts — emphasized how this service is a quick route to identifying and treating those illnesses.
“This is saving a lot of time, money and effort,” she said. “Parents won’t have to leave work to pull their child out of school, won’t have to hunt down a doctor’s appointment and won’t have to go to an emergency room if they can’t find one.”
However, Avila understands that not every illness can be treated in a virtual manner.
“We can’t always take care of everything virtual, but … I can enter the orders, so they can go have a urine sample tested or have a strep swab done,” she said. “It’s as simple as me saying, ‘OK, we’re going to electronically send this.’”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said he is excited for the program to open to the district’s entire student body, and noted how this program combines two of the most important services that administrators can provide for students: education and health care.
“We are excited to merge these two services through our collaboration with McLane Children’s by providing virtual health appointments for our students at our schools,” Novotny said. “The chances of other students or employees catching a possible illness lessen, and our students’ attendance will benefit as the amount of time out of school to go to an appointment will be reduced.”
Interested parents can enroll their Salado ISD student, who does not have to be a current Baylor Scott & White patient, into the pilot program online at bit.ly/3uWxMci. The online registration form will ask for the student’s information, the student’s parent’s information, the student’s emergency contacts and the student’s health insurance information.