A Belton man who allegedly drugged and raped a 16-year-old girl, stole a car and was turned in by his parents for possessing drugs while out on bond was sentenced to eight years probation Monday after a district judge accepted a plea deal to lesser charges.
Joel Dennis Oakley, 20, was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony; indecency with a child through sexual contact, a second-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
However, Oakley was sentenced on a lesser charge of reckless injury to a child under 15, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both state jail felonies.
Oakley was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication probation on the injury to a child case and five years each on the two other charges. The sentences will be served concurrently.
During a hearing at the 264th District Court Monday, presiding Judge Paul LePak accepted the plea deal, which added the reckless injury charge, while the prosecution represented by Bell County Assistant District Attorney Katherine Holden said the indecency charge would be dismissed.
LePak had an issue with the charge, citing the victim was under 15 years of age since it could be easily argued that the victim was 16.
“We are in favor of it. It’s part of a deal we made,” Bobby Barina, Oakley’s defense attorney, said.
The plea deal would prevent Oakley from registering as a sex offender if convicted of a sex crime.
“The victim is aware of everything,” Holden said. “She has been very communicative with the state. The state would ask that he will not be on the registry but that the sex offender treatment be considered by the court.”
LePak continued ask questions to both attorneys and Oakley as he determined an appropriate sentence. He consulted the penal code for about 10 minutes while he prepared the conditions of probation, which in Texas are up to the judge to impose.
“I’m looking into provisions,” LePak said. “I don’t want him trolling around a high school.”
LePak ordered Oakley not to have any contact with any of the victims of the case or their family members, for him not to have any contact with any unrelated minors under 18, to follow any substance abuse programs imposed by the probation officers and that he pay court fees and attorney costs.
Oakley, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit with his long hair tied in a bun, listened to LePak, who offered him a warning.
“The compelling thing is that you’ve never been in trouble before,” LePak told him. “But you are young. It’s not like you didn’t get in trouble for 40 years. Don’t think for a minute that I won’t remember this if this is just an indication of things to come. I guarantee you’re not going to like me at all.”
Case charges
Oakley’s charges stem from two separate cases in 2019 and a third in 2021.
On July 16, 2019, a woman told police her vehicle was taken from her residence in Temple and was found later that same day with Oakley as a driver, according to an arrest affidavit.
Later that year, on Sep. 11, an arrest affidavit said officers with the Belton Police Department learned that a 16-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted on Sept. 8, 2019, by Oakley, who was 17 at the time.
As part of the investigation, officers noted on the affidavit that Oakley set up a meeting with the girl to give her Xanax, and the pair met at his house.
“He gave her pills which she took,” the affidavit said. “They made her feel bad and not remember details of the evening and morning. When (the girl) came to, she was back in her own bed (in) her house without any undergarments on.”
Police learned that the girl tried to get into a friend’s house and needed help, according to the affidavit.
“The friend returned (the girl) to her own home because she was not feeling well and was unsteady on her feet,” the affidavit said. “In the sexual assault nurse examination, it was discovered (that she) had bruising, scratches and injuries. (The girl) told authorities she did not want to have sex with Oakley.”
Oakley was interviewed about the allegations and told police, “He did not remember anything special about that evening, that the female was never inside his room, he never told her he had drugs, and they did not have sex,” the affidavit said. “Subsequently, Oakley confessed to detectives that he, in fact, did tell (the girl) he had drugs to give her, she was inside his room, and they did have sex.”
On Aug. 5, 2021, while out on bond for the two previous crimes, officers were called to a residence on the 600 block of Tumbleweed Drive in Belton by Oakley’s parents, who told them their son had narcotics on him, and they wanted the drugs out of the house, an arrest affidavit said.
When officers responded, the affidavit said they discovered three vape pens with THC wax, a marijuana by-product, and more than 30 multicolored pills, which tested positive for methamphetamine, in Oakley’s pockets. He was arrested and taken to the Bell County jail, where he was held in lieu of bonds totaling $191,500 since the August 2021 arrest.
Oakley was expected to be freed Monday to start his eight years of deferred adjudication, which can clear his record if completed successfully.