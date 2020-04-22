BELTON — After serving as interim principal at Southwest Elementary since November, Belton’s school board approved the hiring of Dawn Schiller as principal for the school on Monday.
She also has served as Belton ISD’s director of math and science curriculum for the past five years — a role she will step down from when she assumes the position permanently.
“I’ve been focused on developing curriculum at a district level for years now when I took the interim role in the fall,” Schiller said in a news release. “I got in there and have just loved every minute of working with students, parents and teachers again. The staff is dedicated, and the students work so hard. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to continue serving alongside the Southwest teachers and parents to provide a quality education for each of our students.”
Schiller — a Texas A&M University graduate with a master’s degree from Concordia University Texas — has 22 years of education experience under her belt. She served as a campus administrator, an instructional facilitator and a teacher.
Belton Independent School District Superintendent Matt Smith is elated to have an experienced educator remain in this vital position.
“We are thrilled to have such a passionate leader willing to step into this key position,” Smith said. “She knows the importance of building a strong school culture that supports our students academically and socially. And she loves children.”
Schiller is assuming the permanent role of principal at the only Belton ISD campus to receive a D rating for the 2018-19 academic year, according to data released in August by the Texas Education Agency. The rating, 62 out of 100, came one year after the campus met state standards for 2017-18.
Although the district expected this rating when evaluating preliminary data, former Belton ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon emphasized, in August, how this data does not accurately paint a picture of Belton schools.
“While pleased with an increased score and our overall success under this new system as evidenced by more than 25 percent of our students scoring at the ‘mastery’ level or higher, I want parents and the community to recognize that the scores and rating don’t accurately paint a picture of the quality of our schools and the breadth and depth of teaching and learning experiences that public schools provide for children,” Kincannon said at the time.