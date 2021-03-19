BELTON — Services were held Friday for Belton resident Richard Lynn Robinson, a former police officer in Temple and Belton.
Robinson served 15 years as an officer with the Temple Police Department, from Jan. 25, 1985, to Jan. 29, 2000.
The service was held Friday afternoon in North Belton Cemetery with Norman Ash-lock officiating.
Robinson, 63, died Tuesday at a local hospital.
“The Temple Police Department offers its sincere condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Officer Richard Lynn Robinson,” the department said in an online post. “Robinson was a member of the TPD family and Belton Police Department before working as a security officer for the (Belton) school district. Robinson enjoyed fishing, cooking, drinking Dr Pepper and spending time with his family. Rob-inson was very loved and will be dearly missed.”
The Temple Police Association said Robinson was “a servant and hero who was shot in the line of duty in the late 1980s.”
“His vest saved his life and he is Safariland save number 563,” the police association said. “He will be missed.”
He was born June 1, 1957, in Belton to Lila and Alton Robinson. He also worked for Belton Police Department for eight years.
He was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Richard Lynn “Little Ricky” Robinson II of Belton; and a brother, Danny Ray Robinson of Belton.