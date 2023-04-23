Temple Junior College

The May 1 groundbreaking at Temple College will mean the end for vintage mid-century buildings — the Instructional Services Center and Berry Hall. The Instructional Services Center, built in 1956-57 on what was called a “junior college,” was the only building on campus. Considered expansive at the time, the heart of college life revolved in the ISC: seven classrooms; student union; teachers’ lounge; four larger lecture halls; two science laboratories; and 2,800 square-foot library. All of this was packed into 31,000 square feet of floor space.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

At first, few people in the late 1950s were impressed with the proposed site of the new Temple College campus in South Temple.

