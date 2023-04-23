At first, few people in the late 1950s were impressed with the proposed site of the new Temple College campus in South Temple.
One wag called it “an isolated mud hole on the outskirts of Temple.” A Temple College faculty member complained that the campus was “way down there” and “too far to drive.”
Amazing how people and landscapes can change.
Nearly seven decades after that auspicious move from downtown Temple to its present location, Temple College will break ground on a massive new construction project that will replace some of those original 1950s-vintage buildings with new state-of-the-art learning centers. Voters in 2021 approved a $124.9 million bond issue.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. May 1 on the TC campus, near the southwest corner of First Street and Avenue U across from the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center.
All of the new construction is in anticipation of the college’s centennial in 2026. Included will be expansions of the Health Sciences Center, visual arts and manufacturing training technology.
Headed for demolition is the Instructional Services Center, originally built in 1956-57 as the only building on campus at the time. Considered expansive at the time, the heart of college life revolved in the ISC: seven classrooms large enough for 25 students each; a student union; a teachers’ lounge; four larger lecture halls for 50 students each; two science laboratories; and 2,800 square-foot library. All of this was packed into 31,000 square feet of floor space.
Also being replaced in the new construction will be Berry Hall, completed in 1962. Both buildings were considered advanced and state-of-the-art when they opened.
Replacing them will be an 80,000-square-foot facility housing training programs, academic classes where students may work on bachelor’s degrees, event center and study labs.
Since its creation in 1926, Temple College had shared space with Temple High School.
Designated at first as a “junior college,” the school was established to offer freshman- and sophomore-level core classes; students were expected to move to four-year universities to complete baccalaureate degrees.
Needs changed over time, especially after World War II. Programs shifted to include health and physical education, industrial education, home economics and journalism. Temple College’s new campus on South First Street would need to meet these additions in education and be flexible to adapt to any future additions.
Built on acreage formerly owned by the federal government for McCloskey General Army Hospital during World War II, the land contained a smattering of wood-frame and tar-papered buildings used for maintenance sheds and dormitories for German prisoners-of-war sent from Camp Hood to be landscapers and maintenance workers on the McCloskey grounds.
College officials considered renovating the existing maintenance buildings for classroom space. However, the hastily constructed government shops and sheds were deemed too fragile and inadequate to safely house students and faculty; upgrades needed to create classroom spaces would be too expensive.
Planners instead decided to build new masonry-and-steel structures large enough to handle 2,000 students, an ambitious goal since enrollment at the time was less than 400.
The new campus was the first of the major post-war construction projects for Temple and Bell County. The next massive construction — creation of the new South 31st Street site for Scott & White Memorial Hospital and Clinic — would not begin until seven years later, moving to its present site in December 1963.
The South Temple site was rapidly evolving from an undeveloped stretch of Blackland Prairie to a sprawling campus. The new campus was located along an undeveloped region along South First Street, then a modest two-lane blacktop that quickly morphed into State Highway 36 south to Cameron, Milam County. Flanking the area were fields of cotton, sorghum and corn.
A motorist would notice only a few dozen houses dotted along the landscape below Avenue M. Shopping was centered in the downtown commercial center. Enclosed shopping malls would not appear for another 30 years.
Although construction of Loop 363 began in 1965, it would not be completed to the campus for another decade and would not encircle the city for nearly three decades.
Sophomore Ann Odom, co-editor of the 1949-1950 student newspaper “Leopard Tales,” may have had a crystal ball when she wrote about her big dreams in a student editorial: “Just think of the hundreds of students who would benefit…. Now we can see that maybe our dreams can turn to hopes, then our hopes to realities.”
Finally, by Christmas break 1956, after long months of watching the Temple College campus slowly taking shape along South First Street, everyone pitched in to pack up and stack boxes for transport so that classes could begin as usual.
Students and faculty were excited for the change, even if they had to drive “all the way down south” to campus.
Psychology professor Albert Bryant Berry (1905-1993) was pleased to see the new faculty lounge was an improvement over the former faculty lounge, located in Temple High’s boiler room. Berry first attended Temple High in 1917 as a sixth-grader and went on to graduate. He later returned as a faculty member, first at the high school then college. Berry Hall was later named in his honor.
Although the former Temple High building had been so much a part of his life, “I will leave the old stomping grounds with no regret or sorrow,” he said when he moved to the new campus in 1957. “When I shake the chalk dust from hair (my hair is not grey; that is just the accumulation of 39 years of classroom chalk dust), it will be with pleasant memories of a good past and an excited expectancy for a better future.”
No doubt he and Odom would still be pleased with the changes.