The Belton City Council — in a unanimous decision Tuesday — extended Sam Listi’s contract as city manager.
Council members agreed to give Listi, who has managed Belton’s affairs for almost 22 years, a $22,496 raise. His salary is now $196,321. Last year, Listi earned a salary of $173,825. This is a near 13% raise.
He was first hired as Belton city manager on March 12, 2001. Prior to coming to Belton, Listi worked for the city of Temple as its planning director before eventually becoming assistant city manager. He also has worked for the cities of Midland and Denton.
His new contract features a $7,500 per year vehicle allowance that can be used to purchase, lease or own, operate and maintain a personal vehicle.
Listi, who has more than 40 years of experience working in city government, previously received a 4% raise in 2021, a 5% raise in 2020, and 3% raises in both 2019 and 2018.
However, he still earns considerably less than his counterparts in the larger Bell County cities of Temple and Killeen, as Temple City Manager Brynn Myers, who started in January 2018, earned $205,000 annually in 2020, while Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, who started in December 2019, earns $249,779 — a salary that was approved earlier this month.
The population in Belton is estimated at 25,466 as of Jan. 1, 2023.
“The Planning Department staff has prepared a revised population estimate using data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, combined with local building permits and annexation data from 2020 to present,” Tina Moore, a planner with the city of Belton said. “More specifically, a total dwelling unit count, an occupied unit count, and an average persons per household multiplier was applied to determine the estimate. The appropriate vacancy rate was also utilized, also from the 2020 Census.”
She noted how this estimate — which reflects a 9.47% increase since 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data was released in October 2020 — represents both a standard and conservative methodology.
“Council requested we prepare this estimate annually, utilizing the accepted estimation methodology, to keep us informed of population growth in the years between the decennial Census,” Moore said. “It is important to estimate population growth to evaluate services, plan for the future, and develop updated economic development marketing materials for the community.”