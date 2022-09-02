More than $7.6 million in grants was distributed Friday to 30 Central Texas veteran service organizations, including those that operate in and around Bell County.
The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance distributed the grants — for services that will affect about 5,100 Central Texas veterans — during a presentation in San Marcos. TVC Commissioner and Army veteran Mary Dale handed out the awards.
The $7.6 million awarded was part of more than $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas. The funding, approved by TVC commissioners in May, is distributed to a total of 139 grants from 121 organizations. The grants will serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
The grants will support a wide range of services including emergency financial assistance, transportation services, legal services, family support services, home modifications and rental and mortgage assistance, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release.
“The state of Texas continues working to improve the lives of our veterans and provide them and their families with the best available resources to thrive,” Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for their hard work to ensure thousands of our veterans are served through these grants. These courageous heroes and their families deserve our utmost support and respect, and Texas will always honor their sacrifice and service to our nation in the pursuit of freedom.”
TVC began distribution of grants with presentation in Edinburg, New Braunfels and San Marcos. Five more grant presentation will be made in Dallas, Houston, Tyler, Lubbock and El Paso.
Central Texas grant recipients include:
• Bell County received $300,000 to provide veterans and surviving spouses in Bell County with financial assistance services.
• Armstrong Community Music School received a $30,000 mental health grant to provide peer support services in Bell, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
• Family Eldercare received a $100,000 grant for homeless veteran support services in Bell, Bastrop, Blanco, Brazos, Burnet, Caldwell, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties.
• Rock, Ride on Center for Kids received a $100,000 mental health grant for counseling services for veterans, dependants and surviving spouses in Bell, Bastrop, Burnet, Coryell, Lampasas, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties.
• Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation received $200,000 to provide veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 254 Texas counties, including Bell, with financial assistance services.
• Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity received $250,000 grant for home modification services to veterans and surviving spouses in Bell, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, and Milam counties.
• Catholic Charities of Central Texas Veterans Program was awarded $300,000 to provide veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 25 Central Texas counties with financial assistance services.
• Interfaith Action of Central Texas received $300,000 for home modification services for veterans and surviving spouses in Bastrop, Burleson, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties.
• Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas Inc. received $300,000 to provide veterans and dependents in Bell and Coryell counties with supportive services.
• Families In Crisis Inc. was awarded $300,000 to provide veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in Bell and Coryell counties with homeless veterans support services.
• Heart Of Texas Regional MHMR received $300,000 for clinical counseling services in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.
• Texas VFW Foundation accepted $300,000 will provide veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in Texas’ 254 counties with financial assistance services.
• Baylor Scott & White Health received $500,000 to provide veterans, dependants and surviving spouses in all 254 counties with clinical counseling services.
• Easterseals Central Texas accepted $500,000 to provide veterans and surviving spouses in 30 Central Texas counties with home modification services.
• Honor Veterans Now/Meals for Vets received $500,000 to provide veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in the state’s 254 counties with supportive services.
• Operation Finally Home received $500,000 to provide home modification services to veterans and surviving spouses in 254 counties.
• Samaritan Center received $500,000 for clinical counseling services to veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 254 counties.
• Williamson County Court at Law No. 2 received $30,000 for veterans treatment court services in Williamson County.
Funding for the grants was generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations, according to a news release.
“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said TVC Chairwoman Laura Koerner, a Navy veteran.
VETERAN SERVICES
Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/