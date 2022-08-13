With summer coming to an end, Temple-area school districts are preparing to welcome children back onto campus.
Bartlett ISD starts Monday while Holland ISD and Moody ISD will open Tuesday.
Several districts — Belton ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Cameron ISD, Jarrell ISD, Rogers ISD, Rockdale ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD, Salado ISD and Troy ISD — begin classes Wednesday. Academy ISD starts Thursday.
Temple ISD will see students return later this month — on Aug. 24.
“There’s a lot of anticipation and a lot of excitement for the kids to come back on Wednesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny told the Telegram. “The last two and a half years have been challenging dealing with COVID-19 so we’re really looking forward to pre-pandemic conditions. That means a school year with a high rate of student attendance. We just want an outstanding school year for us.”
Although classes begin in just a few short days, he noted how some students have already returned to the high school on a regular basis to participate in extracurricular activities.
“The cross country team and band started back in July, and volleyball and football started in August,” Novotny said. “So that’s about 200 kids if you combine the number of kids in those four activities.”
The Salado ISD superintendent also was proud to report that his district is nearly fully staffed.
“We have two custodian openings and one bus driver opening right now, but other than that we’re fully staffed,” Novotny said. “A lot of districts around the state and around the nation are not as fortunate. There are some that are still looking for hundreds of teachers, so we’re excited to have all our teaching positions filled. We’re in good shape from a staffing standpoint.”
Belton ISD is one of the local districts still looking to fill more positions — roles that are for teachers, educational aides, diagnosticians, bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition staff, a licensed school psychology specialist and a speech language pathologist.
The district, which welcomed its teachers back to work on Aug. 2, will try to fill these positions during a job fair 2-4 p.m. Monday.
Temple ISD, which only has two teacher openings, has that same level of anticipation.
“We had one opening until two days ago and now we have two,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said Saturday. “The recent opening is an additional one only due to an increased number of kindergartners coming in — basically because we are growing.
“We have hired teachers from all over — some from neighboring districts such as Academy, Belton, Killeen, Waco and Austin — but we have also hired from out of state such as Florida and Indiana.”
Temple ISD starts school later since staffers requested that most development and training days occur early in the school year.
“Our staff has requested we front-load a majority of our staff development to allow them to be as prepared as possible for the first day of school,” Ott said. “We have less consecutive intercession days off throughout the year to maintain consistency for our students and families.”
Ott told staff during the district’s annual convocation Friday that he is excited to start the school year.
“I’m excited to serve alongside you to do everything we possibly can to make sure our students receive a high quality education,” he said. “Every single day you change lives. That is why it’s different here.”
City Editor Eric E. Garcia contributed to this report.