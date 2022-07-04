Families in Temple enjoyed Independence Day by cooling down and enjoying time with their loved ones at local parks and events.
Jade Caraveo and Fernie Martinez enjoyed the day off by bringing their two kids, ages 2 and 3, to enjoy the splash pad at Miller Park.
“We’re letting the children play,” Caraveo said. “We wanted to have some family time and have the kids enjoy time with other kids.”
Martinez is usually off on Mondays so he brings the kids to the park to play. The holiday allowed the whole family to be together to enjoy the water feature.
“It’s a really nice park,” he said. “We’ll do a barbecue later.”
For Ben Afliege’s family of 10, it was the perfect opportunity to spend the day as a family and celebrate the birthday of their mom, born on the Fourth of July.
“The holiday helped all of us to be out together today,” Afliege said.
The family enjoyed the Miller Park splash pad and some sandwiches and soft drinks from a local gas station.
“We will enjoy some fireworks later,” he said.
Temple residents also gathered at Crossroads Park for the 24th annual H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show on Monday night.
Food trucks, activities and live music were featured at the event before a fireworks show after sunset. Vehicles filled the area as families and others picked spots for the fireworks show.
At Miller Park, in a covered area with benches, about 15 women, all employees of a local fast-food restaurant, enjoyed the day off to celebrate together.
“When our boss told us that we were close for the day, we decided to have some fun,” Lashondra Maxwell said. “We were going to go to the lake at first, but it was going to be complicated.”
The tables were full of barbecue, desserts, appetizers, sides and sodas for everyone to enjoy and celebrate.
“We’re going to play some dominoes, eat some food and hang out,” she said. “This is how we do for Thanksgiving and Christmas, too. Me and the boss lady put it all together. We will enjoy the day together.”