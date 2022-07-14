Belton ISD trustees unanimously on Wednesday approved Timothy Goodridge as Belton Middle School’s next principal during a special meeting.
Goodridge, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and a master’s degree from Lamar University, spent the last five years of his 13-year teaching career serving as a Belton High School assistant principal.
Goodridge was described as a passionate educator whose servant leadership has already made a tremendous impact on students and families, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.
“We’re looking forward to watching him build relationships with the BMS community and fostering a learning environment where students thrive.”
The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals recently recognized Goodridge — who worked with UPS for 21 years before returning to school at 44 years old to earn his teacher certification — as the Region 12 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.
“Teaching is a calling for me,” he said last month after learning about the honor. “I always knew I would do it. It was just a matter of when.”
Goodridge launched his teaching career in McGregor ISD before relocating to Belton ISD three years later.
“The last 13 years in education as a science teacher and then assistant principal have been so fulfilling,” he said on Wednesday. “I get to help build an environment where our students can have exceptional learning experiences that prepare them to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities. There’s nothing more rewarding than that.”
He is prepared to do that again at Belton Middle School.
“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to partner with the students, staff and families at BMS in this capacity,” Goodridge, who was recognized as the Belton ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, said. “Together we’re going to do great things for kids.”
