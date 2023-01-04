Lawrence Samuel Luna

Lawrence Samuel Luna, 30, remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail. He is charged with burglary of a habitation and assault impeding breathing/circulation family violence, both second-degree felonies; and four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

A man faces six criminal charges — including two felonies — after he allegedly broke into a West Temple apartment and threatened the resident with a knife.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com