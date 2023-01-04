A man faces six criminal charges — including two felonies — after he allegedly broke into a West Temple apartment and threatened the resident with a knife.
featured
Police: Man broke into West Temple apartment, threatened resident with knife
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New $1.8M retail center coming to Killeen
- Floor & Décor store, car wash announced for Temple Mall
- Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
- Temple woman killed in I-14 crash in Belton
- Johnston's patience pays off: TCU receiver, ex-Temple star expected to be high NFL draft pick
- Troy man arrested for driving through Temple accident scene, threatening officers
- John Richard “Dick” Jarma, age 75, of Woodway, died Monday, December 26, 2022
- Belton man accused of assaulting father-in-law
- Multi-vehicle accident reported on West Adams
- Cedar fever season in Texas