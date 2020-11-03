The Salado Volunteer Fire Department is slated to receive some much-needed help after about 72 percent of voters approved the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 on Tuesday.
The measure was approved by 4,075 voters.
Salado Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bert Henry told the Telegram how the department — covering about 116 square miles — was optimistic the proposition would pass.
“We serve a great community and they have shown a tremendous amount of support to us,” Henry said. “I visited face-to-face with maybe 10 residents … once we got the word out, it really opened (residents’) eyes.”
During meetings with voters, Henry said a majority of residents had initially voiced concerns about the emergency services district’s associated tax — a measure that would ensure its funding throughout the year.
Although Texas state law allows for an emergency services district to tax as high as 10 cents per $100 evaluation, Henry does not expect Emergency Services District No. 1’s rate to fall near that figure.
“There is no scenario in which we see us starting out at the maximum 10 cents per $100,000 valuation,” he said. “We believe it’ll probably come in around 5 to 7 cents this year.”
However, that initial tax rate will not be determined until a Bell County Commissioners Court-appointed Emergency Services District board sets the rate.
On Oct. 25, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department published “approximate budgeting scenarios for FY 2022” to its Facebook page — totaling $460,000 — that will be discussed following the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.
“They each cover the costs associated with human resources, services, capital acquisitions and possible loans for updated apparatus … as well as the purchase of land for a new station,” the department said. “These numbers are approximate and are not intended to be a true representation of actual budgets, which will be set by the ESD board.”
This issue first garnered attention when Bell County Commissioners received a petition with 118 signatures from Salado Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shane Berrier in June. Berrier had stressed how the department, which has two stations — at 205 N. Stagecoach Road and 3520 FM 2484 — occasionally had delayed response times.
“Because they are volunteers with full-time jobs, response times can sometimes be delayed because the stations aren’t staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Salado Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “The volunteers respond to calls from home, when needed. Often these responses are made with less personnel and equipment than the situation needs.”