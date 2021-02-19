Locals without power or water will continue to have a place to stay as warming shelters in the county plan on staying open over the weekend.
Some of the shelters will continue the same service offered over the past week while others plan to scale back some of their offerings. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 46 degrees today and 60 Sunday, though wind-chill will push lows below freezing.
Daniel Chapin, director of HIS Kids Youth Rescue in Temple, said his organization plans to continue its work housing those without power at least through the weekend.
Chapin said four members, including himself, of the organization have housed 28 people in their homes and apartments over the past week. The group’s 32 volunteers also have helped residents by bringing them food, and have driven around the city to find those who are stuck.
Chapin said he and the other volunteers plan to continue helping as long as there is a need.
“We’ve just been doing our part to ease some of the suffering that has been going on,” Chapin said. “We will not stop. Even when this event is over there is still going to be some recovery to be done, and so we are going to continue to partner and do our very best.”
Roy Rhodes, pastor at Temple Impact Church, said he plans on moving his church back to normal operations Saturday and function as a warming station at night, though nothing is official yet.
Impact Church, as well as the Temple Salvation Army, opens its doors to those in need when the temperature with wind-chill is expected to be freezing when dry, or 35 degrees when it is wet out. Rhodes said all those in need always are accepted at the shelter.
Rhodes said at some points over the past week the warming station, which normally holds about 20 people, has housed about 60 locals.
“We put our system in place with the homeless in mind, but if there is a need we can meet it,” Rhodes said. “It has been a work of really mobilizing our resources so a lot of people have been really great and really helpful. We have had a lot of volunteers give a little bit and a few volunteers give a whole lot.”
Temple has been allowing residents to call the city if they need help getting to warming shelters or getting food and other necessities. Residents can call 254-773-7591.
Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the city received 226 calls from residents due to the weather, transporting 174 people and doing 52 wellness checks.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn once again praised local residents and organizations for their work helping out their neighbors.
“I continue to be impressed and grateful for the work being done by Bell County cities, civil groups, and, as always, amazing volunteers to serve hundreds of members of our community, who have been significantly impacted by this week’s severe weather and power outages,” Blackburn said. “I know we will get through this together.”
Bell County officials put out a list of warming shelters and stations accepting residents for overnight stays.
Temple has six emergency warming shelters including St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S Seventh St.; St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive; Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive; First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave.; Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.; and HIS Kids Youth Rescue.
The city’s two warming stations, which normally house homeless residents, were opened for anyone. The stations are located at Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G.
Salado’s warming shelter is at United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.
The village has two warming centers at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., and the Salado Church of Christ at 217 N. Stagecoach Road.
Officials for both warming shelters and centers are asking residents to bring extra food, water, bedding and medications with them.
Animals are only being accepted at certain facilities, such as St. Mary and Immanuel Baptist in Temple, if they are on a leash or in a kennel.
Help in Temple
Temple residents may call the city at 254-773-7591 if they need help getting to warming shelters or getting food and other necessities.