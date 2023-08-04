Charles Maxcimo Puentes

Charles Maxcimo Puentes, 34, of Belton, remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail on three charges: burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and two misdemeanors, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily injury.

A 34-year-old Belton man was indicted this week on a felony charge for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

