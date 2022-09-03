Family Promise of East Bell County has announced Jenny Harvey, a former board member for the nonprofit organization, as its director of operations.
This new role was created in preparation for the upcoming completion of the Promise House.
“Over the past year Family Promise has been advancing rapidly towards its future model of work with children and families who are homeless in Bell County by constructing the Promise House, a new 7,000-square-foot building,” the nonprofit said in a news release. “A larger building on the new campus means many more volunteers to serve the families in the added infrastructure.”
The $1.3 million expansion, which will more than double its serving capacity, will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and a back patio space.
It is expected to be completed by Halloween.
Harvey — a Temple High School alumna who worked at Baylor Scott & White for more than 20 years — emphasized her excitement to begin assisting with the transition.
“In my five years with Family Promise, I’ve seen this organization bring our community together, uniting people from different backgrounds to volunteer and serve our unhoused neighbors with meals, encouragement and deep friendship,” she said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this expansive work that provides dignity, empowerment and stability for families in our community. As our network of families grows and faces challenges including an increased cost of living, our work to serve our neighbors becomes even more vital. I look forward to working with hundreds of community volunteers in this new position.”
Rucker Preston, the executive director of Family Promise of East Bell County, called the role “huge.”
“Not only are we about to double the number of families served on an annual basis, the volunteer opportunities will also triple,” he said. “Jenny’s work to lead the volunteers, who will share meals and stay overnight with the guest families 365 days a year, is a major component of her work.”
Harvey, a mother of four who has served as a volunteer coordinator for her church, also will spearhead a variety of projects and initiatives from the new facility.
“Jenny’s experience with Family Promise and the community is an enormous asset and we could not be happier to have her in leadership here,” Preston said.