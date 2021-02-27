After years of dealing with cirrhosis, Temple resident Vicki Rhodes now is only a few months away from a new liver.
The only problem for Rhodes now is paying for the surgery and its related expenses. While Rhodes said she has insurance for the surgery itself, expenses such as travel, hotel stays and food to last her during and after the surgery still are needed.
Rhodes, along with significant other Scott Stanley, have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the money for these other expenses.
The couple has a goal of $2,000 for the fund-raiser, which they hope to raise before the surgery planned for either June or July.
“What happened was I got hepatitis B and it damaged my liver really bad,” Rhodes said. “I’ve got cirrhosis of the liver and I get pretty sick with it, and feel terrible with it sometimes.”
The transplant is set to take place at University Transplant Center at University Hospital in San Antonio, and will involve taking a portion of a healthy liver from a living donor and giving it to Rhodes.
Instead of getting a transplant after waiting on a waitlist like many others, Rhodes said she was able to find a donor online who was willing to go through the surgery for free.
Stanley said Rhodes needed to search for her own donor who would do the surgery for free, since selling organs is illegal in the United States. Those on the list for liver transplants from deceased donors are judged based on the Model for End-Stage Liver Disease, with those most in need getting available organs first.
Rhodes said she didn’t want to wait until she was very sick and close to death, which would have raised her MELD score, before she finally could get a transplant.
“She was not put on the list because her MELD score was not high enough,” Stanley said. “The thing about it is that they wait until you are so sick that I guess your chances diminish because you are so sick. It is better that you do it with a living donor, because a living donor is healthier and you can get a better quality liver.”
After several attempted scams, and one failed donor, Rhodes finally located a donor in Missouri who was willing to donate a portion of his liver.
Alex Eassin, from St. Charles, Mo., said he has wanted to help donate what organs, blood or plasma he could since watching an episode of the television show “Grey’s Anatomy” when he was 16. He said he was happy to have the opportunity to help someone else with his donation.
Eassin, 20, said he will need to wait until April when he turns 21 before he can move forward with getting evaluated for the donation due to laws.
“I didn’t know that you could donate while alive until I read into it more,” Eassin said. “I love to help people and I go beyond to help others, especially to help save somebody’s life and help them live longer and a better life.”
Eassin said he is not nervous for himself, he is just worried about how Rhodes and her body will react to receiving the portion of his liver.
Rhodes said she and Eassin have gotten to know each other through the process, becoming friends and texting back and forth every day.
“We talk every day and he is just really excited about doing this for me,” Rhodes said. “You just don’t find that that often, it is a blessing from heaven. It is just something that needs to be talked about, that there are people out there in the world that are that kind.”
Those interested in donating to help Rhodes can find her GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/8232d4d9.