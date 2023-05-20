Many Salado ISD stakeholders have voiced their concerns about a lack of transparency between the district and parents after administrators did not immediately disclose information about a student who made a non-credible threat at Salado Middle School.
However, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny cited the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act, a federal law, as to why district administration did not immediately communicate further details about a recent incident.
“If there is an ‘articulable and significant threat’ we can disclose information under the ‘health or safety emergency exception’ to FERPA,” he said in a letter to parents on May 13. “For instance, if we believe ‘that a student poses a significant threat, such as a threat of substantial bodily harm to any person, including to the student, then, under FERPA, the school official may disclose personally identifiable information without consent to any person whose knowledge of the information will assist in protecting a person from that threat.’”
Novotny added how the Salado Middle School threat assessment team — composed of school administrators, teachers, school counselors, school police officers and Salado ISD Police Chief Gary McHone — met and determined there was not a threat to school security or safety.
“Thus, the incident is not a ‘health or safety emergency exception’ to FERPA that would allow us to share information,” he said.
Yet many parents still want more information regardless of whether the threat is credible, and often spread what they know — including misinformation — on social media.
Parents packed a Salado ISD school board meeting last week to discuss the issue.
“Why are we hearing rumors and trying to piece together a puzzle to find out if it’s safe for our children to be at this school?” Ashley Coffey, a Salado ISD parent, asked in a Facebook post. “This entire issue could have been avoided by one of the many emails we receive daily. No names needed to be mentioned. Just a statement that a threat was received, actions were taken and students are safe and no further immediate detriment is thought to be at this time.”
Another called the response from Salado ISD — the only Bell County school district that has implemented the School Marshal program, for which district employees can become licensed as School Marshals following an 80-hour training program through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement — a dangerous precedent.
“You’re telling kids that ‘it’s OK to say those things and nothing will happen to you,’” Stacy Teichelman, another Salado ISD parent, said in a Facebook post. “You will have all the kids when finding that this slid by as a joke thinking it’s OK to threaten others or follow through and nothing will happen to them.”
However, Novotny ensured that students are held accountable for their actions through the Salado ISD Student Code of Conduct.
“Students do not deserve to be ostracized by our school and community due to false information spread through social media or other means,” he said. “As a result of misinformation posted on social media and through word of mouth the last few days, we have a student who has been publicly shamed and falsely accused.”
Campus violence concerns
School safety has become a priority for many parents throughout Central Texas after the Uvalde school massacre on May 24, 2022, and the on-campus stabbing death of Belton High School senior Jose “Joe” Ramirez on May 3, 2022.
In Belton ISD, the district has held School Safety Task Force meetings during which hundreds of stakeholders had the opportunity to give district leaders recommendations about how they can improve the current safety measures and strategies at its 18 schools.
Each meeting lasted approximately two hours.
“I think these meetings, as a parent, are encouraging to see,” Kerri Pearson, a mother to three Belton ISD students, told the Telegram last July. “Our district is wanting voices from all the different stakeholders in our community. It’s showing that our district is trying to be proactive.”
Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, was pleased with how the School Safety Task Force meetings went.
“We had community partners from all our different groups and had some really great conversations,” he said. “There was some debate and some pretty heavy topics being discussed, but the bottom line was that each group had some in-depth talks about school safety and that’s really what we wanted to get everybody here for — to get our parents, teachers, students, mental health professionals and our law enforcement all in a room and to tell us what’s important to them.”
District efforts
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott also has previously highlighted how measures, including hiring social and emotional learning specialists for campuses across the district, and implementing one-way traffic in hallways and eliminating gatherings in the student center at Temple High School, have led to increased safety in Temple ISD.
“We did those things as a result of the pandemic but we noticed, in doing that, that it helped reduce a lot of potential incidents that could take place,” he said. “So it really became a preventative measure for all kinds of things.”
Although there are plans to keep these measures in place moving forward, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year leader also placed an emphasis on building relationships.
“I think that is the best prevention and something that has helped us tremendously,” he said. “If you have a relationship with students, you’re going to find out about things that are planned, or that could happen. So we’ve definitely focused on that and it has been a big part of our culture among the staff and the students here.”
Salado community
With tensions rising among Salado ISD parents, Novotny stressed how school security and campus safety also is a priority of his — not only because he is the district superintendent but because he is married to a Salado Middle School employee and has two children who are Salado ISD students.
“I share in your concerns for our district’s safety,” he said. “When you drop your kids off at school or put them on the bus in the morning, you are trusting our employees to do everything we can to keep them safe until you pick them up or they get off the bus in the afternoon.
“I take that responsibility very seriously and I make decisions regarding the safety of all of our students and employees based on what I would do for my own family members,” he said.
Salado ISD safety concerns can be addressed by contacting Novotny by phone at 254-947-6905 or email at michael.novotny@saladoisd.org and/or McHone by phone at 254-947-6950 or email at gary.mchone@saladoisd.org.
“I hope and pray that you and your family have a great rest of the school year,” Novotny said.