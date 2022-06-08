Build bonds through burgers.
That’s the goal of the Temple Police Department for a free community event this Saturday in downtown Temple.
The annual Burgers with the Badge event seeks to strengthen the bond between the community and its protectors by setting aside time for the two to come together.
This year the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the event is an important annual tradition for the department.
“These community events are important to us because they strengthen community relations,” Reynolds said in a news release. “I hope this event will continue the dialogue between Temple residents and the law enforcement officers that serve them.”
The event marks the second time the event has been held since it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously they held four annual events.
Food at the event will be provided for free to attendees and cooked by Temple police officers, as in previous years. Officials said the food will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
At last year’s event, Temple Police Officer Cody Close said all conversation topics are welcomed by officers.
“If they want to talk about crime in their area, or even just about football … we’re here to talk about it,” she said. “This is an opportunity to meet the officers that serve your neighborhoods.”
The event will be free and open to the public, with no registration required to attend.