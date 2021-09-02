Some Lakewood Elementary fifth-graders have dubbed themselves “the fundraising four.”
Through a series of campus fundraising efforts during the spring, Kanyon Crawley, Lexi White, Alyssa Naumann and Siya Patel raised about $750 in funding for their local Early Childhood Intervention office in Belton.
But rather than simply cutting the ECI office a check, these Belton Independent School District students knew exactly how they wanted the money to be applied.
They elected to purchase 15 adaptive toys, which allow children with physical disabilities an opportunity to play and learn independently. The in-person donation was delivered to ECI coordinators on Thursday.
“It felt amazing because we worked so hard, and we want these kids and their families to just feel this happiness that we’re giving them,” Kanyon told the Telegram. “I think we learned that everybody is just as equal … and we’re just so grateful that we got to do this in the first place.”
Kanyon explained how this fundraising effort was spurred in memory of her older brother, Kaleb Crawley, who died when he was 5 years old.
“It feels special and I feel proud, because my brother was so amazing,” Kanyon said. “I didn’t get to really know him because I was really young (when he died), but it felt so amazing that I got to help people in his name.”
Elaine Crawley, Kanyon’s mother, said that Kaleb frequently benefited from the services offered by ECI.
“Before his third birthday, he was served through ECI to help him with some therapies and other things needed to help with his development,” she said. “We were really touched by their help and really needed it at that point in time … because we didn’t know a lot about how to take care of a child with a disability.”
She emphasized how increased care can often mean increased costs for families.
“Even though there’s programs out there that help with things like medication and medical bills, there’s not always a lot (of money) left over to provide some fun for your kid,” Crawley said. “We had noticed that the price for adaptive toys for kids with special needs is astronomical — it’s much more expensive than the typical toys that you can just go to Walmart and buy … so they kind of miss out on that part of childhood.”
The price of an adaptive toy can range from $50 to $100 or higher, according to a report by the Ohio State University Nisonger Center.
“We were looking through some of our adaptive toys and Kanyon was really touched,” Crawley said. “She said ‘you know, we should do something about that’ and that’s how the project kind of took off.”
Lexi said she was more than happy to join Kanyon and her other friends in getting the wheels rolling for the fundraising effort.
“It felt really good,” she said. “I think it was a good thing for all of us to just get together and do. We got to fundraise for something we know is right.”
Crawley, expressed her gratitude to the staff at Lakewood Elementary in Temple for giving Kanyon and her friends a space to raise money.
“These four girls have something special in common. They are truly leaders in their school and in life, and they’re so kind hearted,” she said. “Lakewood was really good at providing them a space to do their fundraising. They helped them take care of the money ... and allowed them to put posters around the school.”
Kyrbie White, Lexi’s mother, agreed.
“(Lexi) and some of her friends are always trying to raise money for some type of nonprofit organization or program … whether it’s a bake sale or something else,” she said. “So the fact that this actually caught on, that people in their school brought money and that the school helped them promote it was really encouraging.”