A Bell County grand jury indicted a Temple man after he allegedly robbed a game room with two juveniles, one of which he was supposed to be babysitting.
Kevin Antonio Bowers, 30, was indicted on a robbery charge, a second-degree felony.
On Aug. 16, Temple Police Department officers responded to a business on the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive to a robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The caller reported that he was robbed at gunpoint and that the three subjects fled to Canyon Creek Townhomes, which was located nearby,” the affidavit said. “On the scene, police spoke to (a man who) reported that shortly before the robbery occurred, two individuals entered his store, and one of them, who he recognized to be Kevin Antonio Bowers from prior dealings, asked to set up a game room account for the other person with him.”
While dealing with Bowers, the affidavit said, another male wearing a mask entered the store, pointed a gun at the man, and asked him for money from the register.
“(The man) gave the subject the cash from his register and estimated it was between $500 to $600,” the affidavit said. “A witness observed the three individuals, including Bowers, flee in the same direction, enter Canyon Creek Townhomes, and see them go to the same unit.”
Police found Bowers and two juveniles at the townhomes and arrested them.
“At the time of their arrest, police located approximately $350 on their person,” the affidavit said.
One of the juveniles was interviewed, and he told police that Bowers needed money to pay his electricity bill, and they allegedly came up with the idea to rob the place while Bowers and the other juvenile distracted the store owner, the affidavit said.
The juvenile told police that he used a BB gun and not a real gun during the alleged robbery, according to the affidavit.
“Bowers was subsequently interviewed,” the affidavit said. “After waiving his rights, Bowers admitted that he was present for the robbery. Bowers stated that he was asked to babysit (one of the juveniles), but denied that he had anything to do with the robbery, but claimed the gun (the juvenile) used was a revolver and not a BB gun.”
A search warrant was obtained for the apartment where the suspects were located and officers found a BB gun but noted on the affidavit that it did not appear to be the weapon used during the alleged robbery.
No filed charges were located for the two juveniles in court records.
Bowers remained at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.