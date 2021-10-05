The Temple Independent School District will kick off its Farm Fresh Challenge through the Texas Department of Agriculture on Wednesday — a statewide program that highlights the benefits of locally-sourced ingredients in student meals.
This month, four recipes will be featured on the district’s lunch menu: roasted sweet potato chunks on Wednesday, Baked Potato Sticks on Oct. 13, sweet potato squares on Oct. 20 and mashed sweet potatoes on Oct. 27.
“A representative from school nutrition will visit a different campus every Wednesday along with ‘Chef Wildcat’ to share information about sweet potatoes and nutrition,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “There will also be educational information about where the products come from and the agricultural aspect of delivering food from farms to tables.”
Miranda Rhodes, Temple ISD’s school nutrition supervisor, told the Telegram that the district has participated in the Farm Fresh Challenge for the past four years.
“The Farm Fresh Challenge by TDA is a creative and interactive way for the students to be introduced to fresh foods that are grown locally,” she said. “It also provides new exposure to students to try whole nutritious foods they might not otherwise have.”
Each week’s recipe will be posted online at www.tisd.org/apps/pages/SchoolNutrition.
“Our big hope is that the kids are able to see the raw sweet potato, use our recipes, and see it cooked in many different forms ... while teaching children how the local produce connects back to the community,” Rhodes said. “Every year we’ve done it, there’s been really positive feedback from the kids.”
The registered dietitian — who noted how Temple ISD also purchases locally-sourced lettuce, grain products and milk each year — expressed her gratitude to all of the local vendors that the district works with.
“I’d like to give a shout out to the local farmers that we’re able to buy the produce from ... because we always get a different vendor,” she said. “The sweet potatoes we purchased this year are from Fruitful Hill Farm based out of Smithville, Texas.”
Temple ISD will continue to spotlight nutritious food when it celebrates National School Lunch Week from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15.