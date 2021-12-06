BELTON — Obtaining official records will now be more convenient in Bell County following a new system launched last week.
The new online records system — VitalDirector — launched by the county clerk’s office will allow those needing official records to request and receive them online. Records that can be requested using the new system include birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses.
County Clerk Shelley Coston said this was the first time the county has offered online access to these vital records.
Those wanting these county records previously needed to print the request application out and physically take it to the clerk’s office at the county’s justice center for processing.
“I saw a demo of it at a conference in September,” Coston said, “and I immediately saw the ease and availability of obtaining records.”
County officials said the records system does not cost the county any money, though those requesting documents will need to pay a $4 convenience fee.
Last week on Wednesday the county did a soft launch of the new platform without any advertising. Coston said the program was used by 10 people, with the request processed and in the mail by the end of the day.
“Those were people who were going to the website to look for copies and discovering it for themselves,” Coston said.