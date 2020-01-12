BELTON — “United in Faith, Hope and Love” was the theme of CARE Leadership Network’s 20th annual Mayor’s New Year Community Prayer Service on Sunday afternoon at the Belton Nazarene Church.
This year’s program gave a tip of the hat to those who started the network and others who have kept it going through the years. Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, longtime volunteer for the network, said it began with a small group that wanted to help the community. At some point they settled on two issues, she said: assisting homeless families and enriching young people’s lives.
Family Promise, which provides a safe place for homeless families, was one of the things born out of that, she said. That ministry also helps with job search and permanent housing, she said.
As for the youth, she said, a good development in this area has been the child evangelism program, Good News Clubs, which holds afterschool Bible classes.
“It is heartwarming to know many children have been saved through this program,” she said. “All these services are doing God’s work. Somehow it’s all connected, but it’s all about showing love for our community.”
Master of Ceremonies Dan Kirkley, founder of Hope for the Hungry, commended everyone for having “the heart and desire to pray together.” He introduced Steve Cannon, president of JAIL Ministry, and another longtime CARE leader. He and Cannon recognized several people for their past support of the CARE Leadership Network, including former Temple Mayor Bill Jones, former Belton Mayor Dwayne Digby and former Temple Mayor Danny Dunn.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Belton Mayor Marion Grayson read a joint proclamation about prayer and trusting God. Davis asked everyone to pray for the city of Temple with regard to the situation surrounding the Dec. 2 shooting of Michael Dean by Temple police.
“When all of this is over, we as a community are going to have to join together,” he said. “We’re going to heal and we’re going to be better, but it’s up to all of us.”
Roy Rhodes of Impact Temple Church read the words of Jesus from John 15, including “I am the true vine and my father is the vine grower … Abide in me … Apart from me you can do nothing … This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you.”
The Rev. Maria Martinez, pastor of Iglesia Jesuscristo La Puerta Abierta quoted Mark 11:24: “If we believe what we ask for we will receive.” She asked God to “bring us together.”
Judge Fancy Jezek, District 426, read from the apostle Paul’s first letter to Timothy about interceding for all who are in authority. In his prayer, Texas State Representative Hugh Shine said the trials of life are gifts from God.
“Let us be doers of your word and not hearers only,” he said. “Help us to be true to you … thank you for your sustaining presence in our lives.”
Lt. Edward Best of the Temple Police Department read Isaiah 41:10: “Fear not for I am with you. Be not dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you. I will help you. Yes, I will uphold you with the right hand of my righteousness.”