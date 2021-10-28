A Little River-Academy man was indicted Wednesday on three felony charges after being accused of sexually touching three young girls for an extended period of time.
Felix Rudy Fuentes Sr., 62, was indicted on three counts of indecency with child with sexual contact, all second-degree felonies.
An arrest affidavit shows the abuse allegedly happened for several years when the victims visited or stayed at Fuentes’ residence.
The abuse was reported by the mother of two girls on April 13 to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department after her daughters told her about inappropriate touching that day.
A 12-year-old girl told an investigator that Fuentes began abusing her since she was 6 years old. He sexually touched her on 10-11 occasions, with the most recent around March of this year.
Fuentes “told (the victim) not to tell anyone during the first and last incident,” the affidavit said.
A 15-year-old girl told investigators she was touched inappropriately by Fuentes between the ages of 10 and 12.
Fuentes was identified as their attacker by both girls during a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Exam.
As the investigation progressed by Child Protective Services, a third victim came forward accusing Fuentes of sexual abuse, the affidavit said.
A man called Temple Police Department on April 18 to report his daughter, a 19-year-old, had been abused by Fuentes as a child.
The woman told a police officer that Fuentes abused her over four years — from August 2011 to December 2011 at his home.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Fuentes Nov. 12 in 426th Judicial District Court presided by Judge Steve Duskie.
Courts records show Fuentes requested a bond reduction on Oct. 1, but it was denied. He remains in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that total $300,000.