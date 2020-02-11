FORT WORTH — Kaylee Eaton of Troy, a member of Bell County 4-H, caught a calf during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble — earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.
Kaylee’s parents are Billy and DeeDee Eaton. Her award was sponsored by Cowtown Coliseum.
The Calf Scramble, one of the Stock Show’s most iconic and popular events, gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 22 performances of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held Jan. 17 through Feb. 8.
Those not catching calves receive a pair of boots courtesy of western footwear maker Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Co.
Since the Calf Scramble began in 1987, more than 7,600 4-H and FFA members were able to catch a calf in the rodeo arena for a combined $3.8 million in Heifer Purchase Certificates.
Kaylee will use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that she will raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show. Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000.