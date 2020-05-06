ROGERS — A mobile home was destroyed in an early Wednesday morning fire.
Four Bell County volunteer fire departments worked to save the structure, but it was considered a total loss, officials said.
Holland Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 4:50 a.m. to a mutual aid request from Rogers VFD to an address just off U.S. Highway 190 at the intersection of Pritchard and Reed’s Lake roads near Little River-Academy.
The person who lived in the mobile home was displaced. There were no reported injuries.
The fire’s cause was undetermined, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said, because there was extensive damage.
“There was no safe way to dig around to search for ignition sources,” Mahlstedt said.
Hindering the firefighters was the lack of water supply at the fire site. Water was brought in by tankers filled in Rogers.
Other firefighters responding were from Little River-Academy and Troy. Also responding were Temple EMS and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Mahlstedt said.