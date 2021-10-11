The Carl C. Anderson Sr. & Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation awarded Family Promise of East Bell County — a local nonprofit organization that strives to empower families experiencing homelessness — a $15,000 “challenge grant” last week.
However, that funding is currently inaccessible.
“To unlock this $15,000 grant, we first need to raise $15,000 from the community,” Family Promise of East Bell County wrote in its monthly newsletter. “Once this happens, the foundation will match our community’s efforts with the matching grant, doubling the impact to $30,000.”
Benefactors are encouraged to specify that their contribution — which can be made online at familypromisebellcounty.org or by mail to 1018 E. Ave. A in Temple — is for the nonprofit organization’s “family service programs.”
“It really helps to specify that this is for the matching program … because the grant supports our existing work of serving families. None one of this goes toward the Promise House or anything like that,” Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, said.
Although the deadline to raise the matching funds is Oct. 9, 2022, Family Promise of East Bell County is hopeful it can secure enough donations by Thanksgiving.
“We’re really glad to have worked hard to find this grant,” Preston told the Telegram. “Every dollar we get from somebody from the community is doubled right now. Hopefully that helps our community be able to give.”
Family Promise of East Bell County — which has a 94 percent success rate in helping families escape homelessness — submitted its grant applicant this summer,
“The (Carl C. Anderson Sr. & Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation) came back and told us that they were impressed with how we moved away from the traditional rotational model where families are bounced around from site to site,” Preston said. “They really liked our work with kids and families who are homeless … and wanted to support our programs’ operations.”
Families currently in need of assistance can contact a Family Promise of East Bell County representative by phone at 254-773-9980.