BELTON — A Temple man who stole a truck and was caught when the owner and his family followed him until police arrived will spend 16 months in a state jail, a judge decided.
Harold Hakeem Simpson, 25, will also have to pay $1,000 restitution to the victim, Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th District Court ruled during a sentencing hearing after the defendant pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Simpson was arrested July 17 and charged with a state jail felony of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been held at the Bell County Jail since his arrest.
By pleading guilty, Simpson has no right to appeal and would get credit for time served at the county jail, Duskie said.
According to police reports, a Temple resident told police she and her family pursued Simpson driving the family’s stolen truck in July.
Later that day, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a disturbance at South Main Street and West Avenue F and discovered a wrecked vehicle.
“Officers made contact with a female passenger in the vehicle who advised she, her husband…and their children were riding in the vehicle when they were hit by a driver in her husband’s stolen truck,” the affidavit said.
As part of their investigation, officers learned the owner got a ride from his brother to chase Simpson who was driving the stolen truck. When the accident happened, Simpson fled the scene and was still followed by the owner until police arrived and arrested him, according to the affidavit.
Simpson was arrested on an active parole and pardon warrant and was indicted on the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge by a grand jury on Sept. 8.
Court records show Simpson was released on parole in March of 2019 for burglary of a habitation and engaging in criminal activity charges.
The previous charges stem from a 2017 string of burglaries involving Simpson and Deshaun Howard, 18.
Arrest affidavits connected the two men to a burglary of a residence on Forest Trail where the homeowner’s daughter was hiding in a closet as the crime occurred.
Simpson was sentenced to five years in prison for those charges and released in 2019.