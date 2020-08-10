A near drowning is under investigation by the Temple Police Department after a child was somehow submerged Sunday in a bathtub, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
When officers arrived at about 6:20 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of South Seventh Street — along with Temple Fire & Rescue and EMS — they found a woman holding a 1-year-old child in her arms. The child was allegedly breathing but was lethargic and showed little response, according to Christoff.
The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center-Temple. Child Protective Services was notified, and the case is active.
The child’s condition wasn’t known by press time Monday.
Indecent assault case
Indecent assault became a Class A criminal offense in September 2019, and Temple Police Department began an investigation Monday that allegedly happened in the 2400 block of South 31st Street — at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
At 3:10 a.m., a woman said a male coworker acted inappropriately with her. She said he tried to grab her on multiple occasions. The woman had no injuries, spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The case, which may be the only one of its kind investigated by the Temple Police Department since the law’s inception, is active.