The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting late Monday night that sent one male to the hospital.
At 12:31 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 300 block of east Avenue F and found one male was shot. He was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injury is currently unknown.
No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.