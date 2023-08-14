A 17-year-old who was jailed last week for his alleged role in a Thursday night shooting that left one person critically injured has been released from jail with no charges filed, officials said.
Temple shooting suspect released from jail without charges filed
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
