Temple Police are investigating a single gunshot fired Tuesday morning near the intersection of W. Barton Ave. and N. 31st St.
The department said officers responded to the shooting at 10:05 a.m. after several reports of an unknown suspect firing a gun and then fleeing the scene.
Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said that while no suspects have yet been identified, it was reported that they possibly fled in a red Jeep.
No victims have so far come forward.
As a result of the shooting Temple High School was briefly placed under a lockdown for about 10 minutes.