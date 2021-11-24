Partial road closures on Fourth Street and Central Avenue — scheduled to last 11 months as construction of a downtown Temple garage begins — will start Monday, Nov. 29, the city announced.
The Fourth Street closure will extend from West Adams Avenue through the Fourth Street-Central Avenue intersection. Central Avenue will be closed from Second to Sixth streets.
The closures are prompted by the construction of a six-story parking garage with retail space.
Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to businesses, according to a news release. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
The closures are the first phase of a series of closures for ongoing downtown revitalization projects, the news release said.
For information, residents may call the Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.