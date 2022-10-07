Tami Bounds has been delivering newspapers to stores and homes for the Telegram for about eight years.
In April, she was assigned a new route where she would see the same people daily and learn some of their routines.
Her familiarity with a client’s routine helped her know something was wrong on 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The door to the CEFCO convenience store in Belton where she has delivered newspapers was locked, and the woman she’s talked to every morning more than 100 times was nowhere to be seen.
“A gentleman told me that the doors were locked,” Bounds said. “She never locks the doors. She’s been there since my first day of delivering there. She was almost there every day.”
Bounds peeked through the store doors and made a discovery that tested her reason.
“It looked like she was laying on the floor in the bake shop in the back,” she said. “I was freaking out. I saw what looked like a body towards the back of the store. I was very worried about her.”
Bounds started banging on the doors, trying to wake the woman up, and decided to call 911.
“About 14 minutes later, an ambulance was coming, and an officer was trying to break down the door,” she said. “It took a while. Then a sheriff’s deputy came, and they were able to open the door.”
Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said officers with the department responded to a call at the convenience store in the 5500 block of FM 429 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Upon arrival, Belton officers observed a clerk collapsed on the floor and forced entry into the store to check the welfare of the employee,” Griffin said. “Belton officers were first on scene and released the scene to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department upon their arrival.”
A Bell County Sheriff’s official said the incident was a personal medical issue, and the store did not want a report filed. However, she said the woman involved was in stable condition.
Bounds stuck around to ensure the woman was safe before continuing her daily routine.
“I stayed there until they told me it was OK to go,” she said. “They said she had a medical episode. After they said it was OK to go, I went and finished my route. I went back to delivering papers.”
INTERNATIONAL NEWSPAPER CARRIER DAY
Newspaper carriers are recognized each year with an annual observance created by the Newspaper Association of American on the first Saturday in October.