A healing garden for veterans at the Lee Crossley Veterans Community will be worked on by a variety of groups starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will join together at 1252 Honor Lane to create a “Healing Garden” for veterans that will not only provide a source of relaxation but also inspiration and rehabilitation, a news release said.
Also part of the “Acts of Kindness” for 2021 Make A Difference Day is rebuilding a porch for an elderly resident, the release said.
Keep Temple Beautiful joined together with volunteers from the city of Temple, PatCo Construction, Citizens for Progress, the Un-Included Club, Temple College baseball team, Latter Day Saints, and Knights of Columbus, the release said.
The volunteers will put together a garden in an effort to help our veterans live a healthier lifestyle as a place to raise produce. Certain amenities will be added to the garden for disabled veterans, the release said.
Volunteers will take part in several projects including a home renovation for an elderly resident on the 900 block of East Avenue A, so the City of Temple’s Tool Truck will be put to use, the release said. The Tool Truck program allows residents to perform duties that otherwise they could not. It can be used for a variety of purposes — volunteer efforts (like this one), landscaping, yard work, home improvement and gardening.
Make A Difference Day is designed to inspire local citizens, civic groups, school clubs, community organizations and small business to take action and show individual initiative by lending their time and talents for the benefit of the environment we all share, the release said.