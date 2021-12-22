In a world damaged by COVID-19, nature decided to add flu-like symptoms to the mix during cedar fever season in Central Texas.
“It’s not uncommon for people experiencing cedar fever to mistake their symptoms as a cold or the seasonal flu,” the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a news release. “For people new to the Central Texas region, or unfamiliar with cedar fever as a whole, it can also lead to confusion since the pollination period of mountain cedar trees is smack dab in the middle of cold and flu season — or a global pandemic.”
Some symptoms of cedar fever include fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, partial loss of smell, and some people can also run a slight fever, but is not the flu or a virus but rather an allergic reaction to Ashe juniper, the predominant species of mountain cedar in the area, according to the release.
The problem is generally worse west of Interstate 35.
“Cedar fever is the worst west of I-35, where you have primarily juniper mixed in with oaks and some other species,” Texas A&M Forest Service Central Texas Operations Department Head Jonathan Motsinger said. “And because all of those junipers are producing pollen at the same time, you’re going to get a higher concentration of pollen in the air.”
One of the primary factors for cedar fever is the large quantity and density of the trees in the area, according to Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke.
“There are millions of junipers out there all releasing pollen at the same time,” he said. “You can’t help but breathe it in, and when you do, your body reacts as it would to any perceived threat — it tries to fight it.”
Juniper trees, unlike others, tend to pollinate in the winter, and the pollen is spread by wind affecting people far from where the trees are.
“These trees typically begin producing pollen in mid-December, often triggered by colder weather or the passage of a Texas cold front,” the Forest Service said. “Pollen production reaches its peak in mid-January, before slowly tapering off toward the beginning of March, just in time for oak pollen and other spring allergens to start up.”
Texas A&M Forest Service recommends taking allergy medication and antihistamines but suggests consulting a health care professional before taking any new medications and checking the pollen counts for the day.
“On (pollen-heavy) days, it’s smart to keep windows and doors closed, to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors, and to change air conditioning filters in your car and your home,” the agency said. “Removing juniper trees from your property isn’t recommended primarily because the pollen is airborne and — since they often wait to release their pollen until it’s cold, dry, and windy — that pollen can blow for miles.”
An allergen count for Central Texas confirms tree pollen is high.
Drs. Sheila M. Amar and Kim T. Hovanky of the Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown report that this week tree pollen is high while allergy issues from mold is low, according to the count. Pollen from grass and weeds are currently absent. To learn more, visit https://www.georgetownallergy.com.