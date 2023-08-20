CORRECTION: It was incorrectly reported that the hearing was scheduled for Monday. It is on Wednesday.
Bell County’s property tax rate, which has generated no new revenue for the past four years, now will bring in more money this year if approved.
Residents will be able to comment on the proposed rate at a public hearing that will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Belton.
Last week, the county’s Commissioners Court unanimously gave initial approval to a new property tax rate of 31.25 cents per $100 valuation, a 2.68-cent decrease from the current rate. The new rate would generate an expected $6.56 million for the county over the next fiscal year.
This is more than what was generated this year, mainly due to rising home appraisal values in the county.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the upcoming tax rate would continue the county’s decade-long trend of decreases.
“The (fiscal year) 2024 budget, as proposed, would represent the lowest tax rate for at least a decade,” Blackburn said.
In previous years, officials have approved keeping the county’s tax rate at the no-new revenue rate. This is the tax rate at which the county would generate the same amount of revenue from the same properties as the previous year.
This year officials said the no-new revenue rate would be 30.16 cents per $100 valuation and generate millions of dollars less in funds for the county.
In a previous meeting, officials said each additional cent added to the tax rate generates about $3 million in revenue for the county.
While the new tax rate is higher, it is still much lower than what the county could have set it to, which is 39.92 cents per $100 valuation. This is the voter approval rate, the tax rate at which voters would get a say.
Blackburn said that as a part of the budgeting process, the county surveys the current tax rate of all of the 13 surrounding counties to see how its tax rate compares.
“Our proposed tax rate would be lower than all of the surrounding counties, with the exception of Travis County that has an electric co-op that helps subsidize their tax rate,” Blackburn said. “For the rest of the counties there, we would be lower than them.”
Blackburn said that for someone in the county with a home worth the average rate value of $249,839, that did not go up in value this year, they would pay a $780.75 property tax bill. This would be a decrease of $66.95 from the $847.70 that they would have paid under last year’s tax rate.
Despite this, many residents in the county will see increases to their home values this year, which will mean possibly increased taxes.
With the additional money generated by the county, officials plan on completing a variety of ongoing or upcoming projects.
One of the biggest projects being funded by the county is the expansion of the Loop Jail, which is still underway. Another large project is the construction of a new county annex in Killeen.
“Just as in our operating budget, our capital improvement projects are dominated by public safety,” Blackburn said. “Currently, there are $113 million in public safety … a significant investment by the county in public safety.”
Other projects include improvements to Chaparral Road, an expansion of the local radio system, replacement of seating at the Bell County Expo Arena and the replacement of the roofs on various county facilities.
Commissioners said they would have two more meetings on the tax rate, with the first at 6 p.m. today and the second at 9 a.m. Aug. 28, which includes a budget public hearing. The Commissioners Court is scheduled to vote on final approval of the tax rate after the final public hearing.
Both meetings will be held at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.