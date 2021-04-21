A teacher in the Belton Independent School District is one of just 10 educators from across the country selected to be a 2021 National STEM Scholar.
But Jennifer Snead, the teacher at North Belton Middle School who was selected, wasn’t always confident that she would be among the 10 finalists for the yearlong Science, Technology Engineering and Math professional development training.
“It all started when a former administrator saw the opportunity and sent it to me,” Snead, a sixth-grade science teacher, said. “She told me, ‘Hey, this would be amazing for you to do.’ But I was really questionable about doing it … and second-guessed myself quite a bit.”
However, the 42-year-old — who worked in Killeen ISD for nine years before joining Belton ISD — said she relied on the same advice she tells her students.
“I always try to teach my kids to go for it and not regret anything,” she said. “So I had to follow what I teach.”
It paid off.
Now Snead is gearing up for a weeklong conference hosted by The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science and The Center for Gifted Studies at Western Kentucky University in early June, according to Belton ISD.
“Participating in the National STEM Scholars program through Western Kentucky University is going to allow me to go outside of the professional development that we get in Texas,” Snead said. “I’m going to be working with nine other educators from across the country, while being able to learn from them.”
She emphasized how she will be able to bring the ideas exchanged amongst the group back to Belton ISD and implement them in her classroom — knowledge she plans to share with her colleagues as well.
“I can bring those ideas back to the classroom … while sharing that knowledge with my colleagues in the district,” Snead said. “They can take them and use them in their classroom after putting their own creative spin on the activities.”
The second-year Belton ISD educator is excited to implement her “challenge project,” which was proposed during the 2021 National STEM Scholar selection process, next year.
“During our ecology unit, my students will be researching, designing and building an interactive scale model of a large land area with different landforms, urban and rural building sites and water sources,” Snead said. “They will choose human pollutants to represent on the model and then observe how the pollutants travel from the streets, farms and factories to our surface water and then to our groundwater.”
Snead, who dubbed herself a “lifelong learner,” wants to encourage other educators to apply in the years to come.
“When we change as educators to do what’s best for our kids, then the possibilities are unlimited,” she said. “But we have to be willing to step outside our own comfort zone to bring those possibilities to our classrooms.”