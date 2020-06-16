Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state has plenty of hospital beds to deal with rising coronavirus cases.
The state reported 2,326 hospitalizations yesterday — another new high — as there are 14,500 open hospital beds cross the state.
“We remain laser-focused on maintaining abundant hospital capacity,” Abbott said.
He noted during a Tuesday news conference that in some counties, including Lubbock, there are large numbers of people under the age of 30 testing positive. Some, he says, may have gotten it at bars.
He cited Hays County, saying that its spike may be the result of reports being “batched together” to provide a daily spike.
Abbott said the 120 positive cases that came back today in Collin County were from test results that came back regarding an assisted living facility.
“We can put resources and get it contained,” he said.