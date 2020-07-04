As the nation deals with critically low blood supplies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple is encouraging Bell County residents to volunteer and donate the much-needed fluid.
“We’re relying on people to schedule appointments and come to places like Baylor Scott & White, and come through and be screened for COVID,” said Dr. Walter Linz, the hospital’s blood center director. “And if it’s all good, then get a mask and come in and they can donate blood. Everyone here has masks on. We do everything we can to make it a very safe and protective environment.”
More than 30,000 blood drives have been canceled since mid-March because of the possible transmission of the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Starting Monday, donating blood at Baylor Scott & White comes with an additional benefit.
“We’re going to be testing their blood for the presence of the antibodies of COVID,” Linz said. “That’s kind of exciting. It’s already being done in places like the Red Cross and some other regional blood centers. We’re going to be providing that service as well. If someone donates blood with us and they wanted to know the result, they would just let us know.”
The benefit of the COVID-19 antibody test is two-fold. Blood donors will find out if they may have had the contagious virus and, if they did, they may want to donate their plasma.
“From our perspective, people who have an antibody might be eligible to be COVID plasma donors,” Linz said. “One of the therapies that has some effect on people who are newly sick with COVID is the use of convalescent plasma. Convalescent plasma is from a person who has been infected and had an immune response.”
That plasma, Linz said, is usually given to a newly infected person whose body has not produced an immune response.
The therapy is being used in Temple, the doctor said. Overall, it appears to be helpful, but is just one of many treatments used on COVID-19 patients, he said.
“It’s not the sort of thing where this is the solution; you get one of these units and everything gets better,” Linz said. “In large national studies, we know two things with certainty. One is it’s very safe as a therapy. The second thing is people who get the therapy in aggregate do a bit better than the people who don’t.”
Other coronavirus treatments include administering the antiviral medication remdesivir and using hydrocortisone for COVID-19 patients who have had an inflammatory response to the virus, Linz said.
“It’s helpful, but, again, it’s not a magic bullet,” Linz said of remesivir. “It’s not the sort of thing where you’re really, really sick and you get a dose of this and then all of sudden you’re completely cured. It isn’t that sort of thing.”
Visit https://bit.ly/31GLPqZ to schedule an appointment to donate blood at the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center.
“We do need people to consider coming in, donating and maintaining the blood supply. A healthy community is a healthy blood supply,” Linz said. “We’re just letting folks know that we’re at the point where we would really appreciate people making the effort to donate some blood.”