The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. on Monday issued a boil water notice after a water line leak was repaired.
Customers affected by the notice live outside the Holland area along State Highway 95 and Pecan School Road.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.