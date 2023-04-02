Tornado sirens sounded briefly in Temple Sunday evening as the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Sunday.
weather alert breaking
Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- Temple attempted kidnapping suspect identified
- Woman killed, man injured in Temple shooting
- Temple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines
- LSU’s Mulkey expects reunion at Final Four
- Thousands of pounds of “forever chemicals” have been injected into Texas oil and gas wells, study finds